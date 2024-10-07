Police arrest six in Port Dickson drug trafficking ring

PORT DICKSON: Police arrested three men and three women involved in a local drug trafficking ring during a raid under Operation Tapis here yesterday.

Port Dickson District police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed stated that the suspects aged between 22 and 44 were detained by the district’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

He said they also seized 464.50 gms of heroin, 15.35 gms of methamphetamine, and 23.3 gms of marijuana, with an estimated value of RM 14,029.

“A motorcycle used in drug trafficking activities was also seized,“ he said in a statement today.

Aidi Sham added that the case is being investigated under Sections 39B, 39A(1), 12(3) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all the suspects have been remanded until July 15.