Police arrest teenager who breached hospital security to appear in surgery

PUTRAJAYA: A teenage girl who trespassed and impersonated a hospital staff at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang was arrested today.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof confirmed the arrest of the 14-year-old local at 9 am today at the lobby of the hospital.

He said police also confiscated from her surgery scrubs (shirt and pants) and a lanyard belonging to the hospital.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the Sepang police headquarters (IPD) received a report from the hospital staff yesterday at 1 pm regarding an unknown woman in the operation theatre claiming to be a medical officer to assist in surgery.

“Today at about 8.30 am, the hospital identified the presence of the same individual trying to register at the counter using a fake identity. The hospital immediately contacted police and an arrest has been made,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the case was investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code and 170 of the Penal Code, which is trespassing and impersonating a public servant.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, in a separate statement, said it had received a report regarding the suspicious behaviour of an individual who impersonated a staff member on duty at HSIS (Sultan Idris Shah Hospital) yesterday.

“The swift action of the HSIS team successfully identified the individual, and a police report has been lodged,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, the case is still under investigation, and the Ministry of Health will fully cooperate to assist the police.