Police arrest two men, seize drugs worth RM370,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested two men and seized a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin worth RM370,000 in raids on two houses here.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the two suspects, aged 40 and 46, were arrested by anti-narcotic officers who raided a house at about 5.30 pm last Thursday.

He said police seized six tins labelled ‘Royal British Butter’ containing seven transparent plastic packages suspected to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 5,222 grammes (g), valued at RM170,000.

“Following interrogation of the suspects, police raided another house in the same area at 8.30 pm on the same day.

“During an inspection of the living room, six transparent plastic packages wrapped in brown paper, suspected to be heroin base weighing around 2,287 g and valued at RM200,000, were seized,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Hamzah, police also seized a necklace with a pendant, RM1,600 in cash and a Nissan Teana car. The drugs and items seized are worth a total of RM429,920.

He said intelligence indicated that the syndicate had begun distributing drugs in early March, and the seized drugs could be used by 176,000 people.

Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had criminal and drug-related records, he said.

“The suspects have been remanded for seven days from Sept 13 to 19 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.