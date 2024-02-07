Police bust luxury vehicle theft ring, seven nabbed

SHAH ALAM: The police have crippled a luxury car theft syndicate known as ‘Geng K-Boys’ with the arrest of seven individuals, including two women, in a series of raids around Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Perak from June 27 to 30.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all the suspects were locals, aged between 31 and 54.

He said the police received a report on June 24 from a 42-year-old man claiming that his employer’s rented house in Taman Ehsan, Kepong, had been broken into, with the suspects making off with three cars, namely an Audi R8, a Porsche 718 Cayman and a Suzuki Swift.

“At the time of the incident, the complainant’s employer was said to be in China, and losses were estimated to be around RM700,000,” he told a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters here today.

Hussein said based on the information received, the police conducted a series of raids in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Perak, resulting in the arrest of all the suspects, including the mastermind of the group.

He said initial investigations found that the gang’s mastermind, aged 38, had prior records involving drug and criminal offences.

“The modus operandi of the group, which has been active for the past year, was to identify houses with luxury vehicles before breaking in and stealing the vehicles. In addition to being sold, these vehicles were used in other criminal activities,” he said.

Following the arrests, Hussein said the police seized four luxury vehicles, including the three stolen in the Kepong incident, as well as various tools used for criminal activities.

He said all the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow, and the case was being investigated under Section 457 and Section 379A of the Penal Code.