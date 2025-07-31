KKR urged to ensure MLFF system avoids financial burden on govt, consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the Ministry of Works (KKR) to ensure the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system does not impose financial burdens on the government or consumers once finalized.

PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin stressed the need to avoid past issues where projects initially deemed cost-free later required government payouts.

Mas Ermieyati said decisions on MLFF or future traffic systems must prioritize efficiency and congestion relief. “The PAC requests KKR to provide written updates on MLFF developments for committee review. Additionally, existing toll collection systems must be optimized immediately to ease highway congestion before MLFF rollout,“ she stated.

The recommendation follows PAC’s review of KKR and the Malaysian Highways Authority’s (LLM) progress on MLFF implementation. The committee also addressed tax management, urging the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to strengthen enforcement and reduce accounts receivable risks.

On e-invoicing, PAC supported the government’s June 2025 announcement but stressed the need for taxpayer readiness, particularly among small businesses. “IRB must offer comprehensive guidance to ensure smooth e-Invoice adoption,“ Mas Ermieyati added. - Bernama