13MP outlines four strategies to boost public transport efficiency in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has unveiled four core strategies under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to enhance public transport efficiency and infrastructure. These measures aim to increase ridership, reduce operational costs, and improve connectivity nationwide.

The strategies focus on financial mechanisms for operators, transit-oriented development (TOD), infrastructure investment, and restructuring rail administration. A key target is raising the public transport modal share to 40% by 2030, up from the current 25.9%.

“Special tariffs for the public transport sector will help lower operational costs, particularly for rail services,“ stated the 13MP document released by the Economic Affairs Ministry. The plan also prioritizes TOD projects in high-potential areas like Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan.

Major infrastructure projects include the Penang LRT Mutiara Line, East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link). The 37km LRT 3 project is set for completion during the 13MP period, further expanding transport coverage.

Efforts will also improve first-mile, last-mile connectivity with more frequent bus services and pedestrian-friendly facilities. Rail capacity will be optimized through additional leased passenger trains, while feasibility studies for the Transborneo Railways in Sabah and Sarawak are underway.

Rail governance reforms include separating asset ownership and operations between Rail Assets Corporation (RAC) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB). The government will explore track-sharing mechanisms to boost passenger and freight services.

The document highlighted progress under the 12MP, including an 18.6% annual growth in Klang Valley public transport ridership (2021-2024) and the sale of 2.7 million MY50 travel passes. Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) expanded to 33 zones with 300 vans, while bus frequency rose by 35%. - Bernama