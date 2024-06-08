Police confirm receiving report on alleged top cop reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding an article published by an online news portal today claiming there will be a transfer of senior Bukit Aman officials.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement that an officer from Bukit Aman lodged the police report this afternoon.

“This case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He advised the public not to speculate, adding that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would take strict action against anyone spreading unverified statements on social media.

Earlier, a news portal claimed that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those to be transferred out of the police force to other agencies under the Home Ministry.

PDRM denied issuing an official statement regarding the change in its top leadership.