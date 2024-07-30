Police confirm two Malaysians caught in Maldives over RM3.7 mln cannabis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have confirmed that two Malaysians were arrested by Maldivian authorities for trying to smuggle drugs worth about RM3.7 million into that country.

“We have contacted the Maldivian authorities and confirmed that there were two arrests involving Malaysians as reported. More information about this case will be channelled by the Maldivian authorities to NCID soon,“ said Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin when contacted today.

Khaw said investigations were being carried out by the Maldivian authorities and that Bukit Aman was ready to help.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that two Malaysians were arrested for attempting to smuggle 15 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis into the Maldives.

According to Maldives police, Customs officers found the drugs in the luggage of a 44-year-old Malaysian who arrived at Velana International Airport on Emirates flight EK656 from Dubai on Saturday morning (July 27).

Police Supt Mohamed Afzal said the seized cannabis was estimated to be worth 12.3 million Maldivian rufiyaa (RM3.7 million) and preliminary tests confirmed the substance was cannabis.

The discovery led to the arrest of another suspect, a 41-year-old Malaysian man, on the night of July 28 and both suspects have been remanded for five days.

The cannabis seizure is the largest in the Maldives this year.