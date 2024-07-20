Police continue search for evidence in Nur Farah’s murder at Kg Klan Halt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today continued their search for evidence to assist investigations into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini at a tapioca farm in Kampung Klan Halt, Slim River, Perak, today.

Hulu Selangor deputy police chief, DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said that the suspect was believed to have managed the tapioca farm on a part-time basis.

“A team of police officers from the PDRM Forensic Unit, together with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters, visited the farm today to conduct further investigations,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also said that the team was also inspecting the red Toyota Vios car seized during the arrest of the suspect, a 26-year-old Lance Corporal who is also a police officer, last Monday.

Mohd Asri added that besides this, the police are also analysing the SIM card belonging to the police officer to uncover new evidence to aid in the investigation into the murder of the former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asri mentioned that the search operation for evidence at Sungai Trolak in Kampung Batu 4, Slim River, Tanjung Malim by the PDRM Sub Aquatic Forensic Investigation Unit could not proceed due to weather conditions and strong river currents.

The body of Nur Farah Kartini was discovered in a palm oil plantation near Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm last Monday, after the former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris was reported missing since July 10.

As a result, a 26-year-old man who is also a police officer stationed in Perak is currently being remanded until July 22, to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Nur Farah Kartini’s remains were laid to rest at the Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery in Pekan, Pahang, last Thursday.