Police detain three students for assaulting 14-year-old

KUANTAN: Police have detained three students in and around Raub for assaulting and injuring a 14-year-old over a handphone issue.

Raub police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abd Rahman said the victim who received 40 stitches for injuries suffered on his head, lodged a police report at 11.18am yesterday morning, claiming he was beaten up by three students who were known to him, at 10.15pm on Friday (July 19) at Taman Sempalit Aman in Raub.

Mohd Shahril said initial investigations revealed that the students, aged 16 and 17, were unhappy with the victim because he has yet to replace a new handphone after the victim’s brother had accidentally damaged one the student’s handphone last week.

“The victim claimed that he fell into a monsoon drain after being assaulted by the students. Police are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigations of the incident,“ he said.

He added that the three students would be remanded for three days to assist investigations.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Raub police headquarters at 09-3552222.