Police hunt four men for attempting to rob technician in Subang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are hunting four men suspected of being involved in an attempted robbery in front of a petrol station on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Subang Jaya, early this morning.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said his team received a report from the victim, 37, who worked as a technician, at 1.37 am today.

“In the incident, a suspect who was riding a motorcycle stopped in front of the victim’s vehicle and swung a stick at the car’s windshield and smashed it.

“Efforts to locate the suspect are underway and anyone with information about the incident can contact the nearest police station. The investigation is being conducted under Section 393 and Section 427 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a 46-second video of the incident, recorded from the dashboard camera of the victim’s vehicle, went viral on social media.

The footage shows a car and motorcycle with several men blocking the victim’s vehicle, and the men were believed to be using sticks to carry out the attack before the victim managed to escape.