Police investigating video of secondary schoolgirl being bullied in toilet

IPOH: The police are investigating a recent viral video showing a secondary schoolgirl in Kerian being bullied in a toilet, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said.

He added that the police received a report about the case today by a schoolgirl, aged 13.

“Police investigations found that the incident occurred around 10.30 am on July 14 and the victim is a Form One student who was bullied by two schoolgirls, aged 15.

“Both suspects brought the victim to the toilet and slapped her repeatedly while recording the video,” he said in a statement today, adding that the bullying incident was believed to have been a result of jealousy towards the victim, who was said to be close to the boyfriend of one of the suspects.

“The suspect’s boyfriend, 15, is a student at the same school and investigations are ongoing for the case, which is classified under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“The public are asked to not speculate on the video and to channel any related information to the nearest police station or the Kerian district police headquarters at 05-7212222,“ he said.