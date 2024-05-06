Police investigating viral video of e-hailing driver allegedly insulting Islam, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are currently investigating a viral video in which an e-hailing driver was alleged to have made derogatory remarks about Islam and Malaysia to foreign tourists.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the investigation was initiated following a report lodged by a 49-year-old trader who viewed the video on TikTok at his home in Kempas Baharu, Johor Bahru yesterday.

He said the trader reported that the video, uploaded by the owner of the TikTok account ‘Samisma_News & AATV Rakyat News’, featured an e-hailing driver allegedly criticising Islam and Malaysia for its regulations on alcohol and gambling.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the video was uploaded around 7 pm yesterday and contained sensitive statements.

“We are coordinating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to obtain the account holder’s details and to identify the e-hailing driver,” he said when contacted.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Yesterday, a video believed to have been recorded by a foreign tourist went viral on social media, showing the e-hailing driver allegedly making offensive comments about Islam during a conversation with the tourist while using his service.