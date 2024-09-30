Police, JAIPk collaborate to curb spread of deviant teachings in Perak

IPOH: The police will work closely with the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) in efforts to curb the spread of several deviant teachings detected in this state.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said police are currently investigating the dissemination of these teachings, but any enforcement action will require consultation with JAIPk.

“We need to consult with JAIPk as this matter falls under their jurisdiction. For now, it’s not the right time for us to act. We will wait and see,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Road Safety Awareness Advocacy Programme by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Haji Mohd Taib in Chemor here today.

Last Saturday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad disclosed that the state government had identified several groups suspected of practising deviant teachings.