PETALING JAYA: Police are currently searching for a 12-year-old runaway after receiving a missing persons report from her father on the incident on Sunday (June 23) at around 4.30pm.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the father, who is from Myanmar, sent his daughter, Nur Nisa to a hair saloon located in Taman Megah here.

“She was wearing a t-shirt and blue coloured jeans.

“The victim ran away with an male individual, whose race was unidentifiable, believed to be her boyfriend after getting into a car,” he said in a statement on Monday (June 24).

Nisa is also a United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) card holder.

