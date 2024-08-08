Police nab five men over duo’s abduction in Jenjarom

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested five men including two foreigners believed to be involved in abducting two brothers from a woman’s house in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat on Aug 5.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said they received a complaint from a 29-year-old local woman at 8.45 am on the day of the incident claiming her two younger brothers were taken away by some unknown men armed with iron rods.

He said in the incident at 7 am, the complainant claimed that several men came to her house in a car before calling the two victims to come out.

“The suspects then sped off from the house with the two victims aged 20 and 26 before one of the complainant’s younger siblings returned home a few minutes later.

“The complainant then tried to contact her 26-year-old brother but failed,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said acting on information, police detained five men including two foreigners aged 22 to 37 and managed to rescue the elder brother in a raid in Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang at 2.30 am today.

He said the raid also led to the confiscation of a stolen vehicle in addition to recovering some burglary tools and loot.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the initial motive for the incident was believed to be the victims’ reluctance to pay compensation for borrowing a car the suspects.

He said a check found two of the local suspects had criminal records and he believed the arrests would solve five burglary cases in the district.

“All the suspects will be brought to the Telok Datuk Court for remand applications and the case will be investigated in accordance with Sections 365 (for kidnap), 379A and 457 of the Penal Code (for house-breaking and theft),” he said.