Police on manhunt for three suspects in Telok Panglima Garang burglary

SHAH ALAM: The police are on a manhunt for three local men wanted for a house burglary in the Telok Panglima Garang residential area here on Sept 20.

Kuala Langat District police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor stated that during attempts to stop them, the suspects fled after colliding with an officer on a motorcycle. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

He explained that the police had received an emergency call from a local man around 2.40 pm, about unknown individuals entering his neighbour’s house.

“When a team of officers arrived at the scene, the suspects, who were in a compact SUV, intentionally collided with an officer’s motorcycle.

“The officer fired a shot at the vehicle’s tire. But the suspects managed to drive away and escape,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan added that the suspects in the vehicle with a false registration number are believed to be involved in burglaries in the area.