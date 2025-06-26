Ayer Hitam toll plaza fully reopened after chemical spill

BATU PAHAT: The Ayer Hitam Toll Plaza has fully reopened after a temporary closure due to a hazardous chemical spill. PLUS Malaysia Berhad confirmed that all entry and exit lanes were accessible from 2.44 am today.

In a Facebook update, PLUS stated, “The latest update is that the incident has been resolved, and all lanes have reopened. The entry lane to Ayer Hitam Toll Plaza is now open. Traffic is under control.”

The Fire and Rescue Department had earlier closed the route for safety reasons after a trailer carrying corrosive chemicals spilled its contents at 6.41 pm yesterday. Bernama observed smooth traffic flow at the toll plaza by 9 am.

Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station Senior Operations Commander PPgB Muhammad Syakir Jamal said the incident involved a 40-tonne lorry transporting Urea Formaldehyde. Three drums fell onto the road, with one rupturing and spilling 1,000 litres of chemicals.

Initial measures included covering the spill with soil while awaiting the Hazmat team from Larkin. The team later contained the spill and transferred the chemicals to a safe location. The case was handed to the Department of Environment for further action.