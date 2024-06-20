Police probe viral video of man beating wife at hotel

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a viral video that captured a man physically assaulting a woman at a hotel in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan.

According to New Straits Times, Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed said a 31-second video which surfaced on Facebook yesterday showed what appeared to be a dispute between a married couple.

“The incident’s cause is believed to be the husband’s alleged infidelity at a hotel.

“The victim has already lodged a police report regarding the incident, and the police have also opened an investigation paper under Section 323/18A of the Domestic Violence Act for further investigation,“ he was quoted as saying.

In the Facebook video which has since gone viral, the husband had allegedly been unfaithful to his wife and checked into the hotel to be with another woman.

According to the video description, the wife had recently finished her postpartum period and went to the hotel room on her own to confront her husband.

A physical altercation subsequently broke out between them, leading to the incident where the husband beat the wife.

It is learnt that the victim sustained injuries to her cheek and experienced pain in other parts of her body.

Meanwhile, Aidi also advised the public not to spread the incident further, as it could hinder the investigation and cause public disturbance.