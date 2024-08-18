Police reclassify Orang Asli girl’s death as murder

SUNGAI SIPUT: Police have reclassified the investigation into the death of 10-year-old Nuraina Humaira Rosli, in Kampung Orang Asli Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu, from a sudden death report to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Sungai Siput district police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said that the reclassification followed preliminary post-mortem results, which indicated that the victim died from neck trauma, including injuries to her private parts.

“Investigations at the scene and the post-mortem findings revealed signs of criminal elements on the victim’s body, as indicated by the pathologist in the report we received this afternoon.

“Police also do not rule out the possibility that the girl, found dead in the swampy area, may have been raped before being murdered. It is also possible that the victim was murdered elsewhere and then moved to where her body was discovered,” he said at a press conference, today.

Mohd Khaizam said following this development, police have arrested a 17-year-old male suspect to assist with the investigation.

“The suspect is also a close relative who knew the victim. We apprehended him at around 5 pm today, at his residence.

“Police will present the suspect at the Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, to obtain a remand order to facilitate the investigation. We have also summoned several witnesses to provide statements today,“ he said.

Earlier, an Orang Asli girl, who had been reported missing since Friday, was found dead in a swampy area in the village yesterday.

Mohd Khaizam said that the girl’s body was discovered at around 4.20 pm, after a search involving about 60 people, including police, firefighters and villagers, with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police K9 unit, which began at 7 am.

He added that, initially, the case was classified as a missing person report, but it was reclassified as a sudden death report upon confirmation of the victim’s death by Sungai Siput Hospital while waiting for the post-mortem results this afternoon.