Police rescue foreign woman suspected to be abuse victim

KUALA LUMPUR: The police rescued an Indonesian woman suspected to have been abused by her employer at a house in Taman Tropika Kemensah, Ampang, here last Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 41-year-old woman was rescued around 12.45 am following a public tip-off.

Subsequently, a 45-year-old local woman was arrested and several items related to the case were seized.

“The local woman has been remanded for five days until Tuesday for further investigation,“ Mohd Azam said in a statement today.

He said the victim is currently at a shelter and the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM).