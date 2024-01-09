Police seek ‘Datuk Seri’ in Myanmar human trafficking investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are on the hunt for a man with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ to assist in investigations into a human trafficking case in Myanmar, which also allegedly involves a politician and her husband.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said so far, statements have been taken from three individuals, including the politician and her spouse.

“We are currently tracking down one more person for questioning and will also call in three article writers in connection with the case.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007,” he told Bernama.

It was reported on Aug 28 that a politician, who is also a former deputy minister, is allegedly the mastermind of an international human trafficking syndicate operating in Myanmar.

Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general, Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim reportedly said that the woman, along with her husband, held key positions as senior security officials in a company and were believed to be involved since early 2020.

Recently, a video exposing the syndicate in Myanmar went viral on YouTube in Indonesia, highlighting that many Indonesian citizens have fallen victim to the syndicate, which is openly engaged in human trafficking activities, including forced labour, torture, organ trafficking and even murder.