​​​​​​​Nurturing Gen Z’s artistic talent must merge art and technology - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Nurturing artistic talent, especially among Generation Z, must integrate both art and technology, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this approach is necessary to prevent the arts field from being seen as outdated or backward by the younger generation.

“No matter what new technologies emerge, especially for the upcoming generations, they must never forget and never abandon the artistic elements that not only serve as a remedy but also as a ‘balm for the soul’.

“In addition to our faith and devotion to Allah SWT, we must also consider the balance between worldly and spiritual matters,“ he said when opening the Insaniah Poetry Village at the Bagan Datuk Tourism Complex here today.

The Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk expressed concern that poetry is no longer appreciated, let alone the meaningful verses it contains, and that traditional arts like pencak silat are now merely viewed as sports for the SEA Games and other international meets.

“We forget that there are powerful artistic values that should be instilled early in our children’s lives.

“Certainly, there are many other artistic aspects that have gradually eroded because the leading figures of art are no longer seen as icons by society,“ he added.

During the event, Zahid also showcased his talent by reciting a poem titled Palestine Merdeka, written by Dr Mohd Hisham Surgi.

The poem reflects on the situation of the Palestinian people, their perseverance in fighting for their country’s independence, and the unwavering prayers of Muslims for their freedom.