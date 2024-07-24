Police seek help to find missing 17-year-old girl

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 17-year-old Nurul Aishah Farhana Azni, who has been reported missing since yesterday.

Hulu Selangor District Police deputy chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the report regarding Nurul Aishah Farhana’s disappearance was made by her father at 12.42 pm today at the Batang Kali Police Station.

“Nurul Aishah Farhana was last seen at Sakon Thai Restaurant, Jalan Mahagoni 7/1A Bandar Utama Batang Kali, Selangor, at 9.30 pm last night,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Asri, Nurul Aishah Farhana has fair skin, is between 150 to 155 centimetres tall, and weighs approximately 50 to 55 kilogrammes.

He said the teenager was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved t-shirt, black trousers, light brown sandals, and a black headscarf.

“Police urge anyone who finds or has information about this teenager’s whereabouts to contact any nearby police station or the investigating officer, Insp Muhammad Saiful Abdul Rahman, at 03-60641222 and the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters at 03-60641223,” he said.