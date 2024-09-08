Police seek help to locate man missing since Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are seeking public assistance in locating a 23-year-old man who has been reported missing since Monday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar identified the missing person as Airul Hissam Halim who is 185 centimeters tall, weighing 95 kilograms, with fair skin.

Police received the report about Airul Hissam’s disappearance at the Damansara police station at 8.47 pm yesterday.

“Airul Hissam, bearer of identity card number 010117-14-0867, was last seen at C-2-6, Block C, Jalan PJU 6, Persiaran Surian Pelangi Damansara, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Monday at 7.30 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information about Airul Hissam’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or reach out to investigating officer Insp Hafizzul Mohd Noor at 016-223 6804 or 03-7722 2222 to aid in the investigation.