Police to wait for lab report to determine Nur Farah Kartini’s cause of death

SHAH ALAM: The police will wait for the results of the laboratory report to determine the cause of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student, Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah’s death.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the autopsy conducted by the forensic pathology expert at Sungai Buloh Hospital was completed at 5.30 pm.

“The police are still conducting further investigations and are urging any witnesses to come to the nearest police station to assist investigations,” he said in a statement here today.

He also reminded the public to not speculate, spread photos or take any action that might disrupt police investigations.

A suspect, who is a police lance corporal, was remanded for seven days today to facilitate investigations into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, whose body was found at 6 pm yesterday at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Bernam, Hulu Selangor, five days after she was reported missing.