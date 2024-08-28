Policemen buried in landslide while disposing of an old bomb in Kluang stable

KLUANG: Two policemen from the Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Johor police contingent headquarters (IPK) who were buried while attempting to dispose of an old bomb, in Jalan Tabah, Taman Sri Lambak, here, yesterday, are in stable condition.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the two personnel who were previously treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here have been transferred to a normal ward.

He said the two policemen are Corporal Abdul Halim, 39, who reportedly fractured the hip bone and three left ribs, while Corporal Muhammad Faruuqi Shamsary, 34, fractured his left femur and a left rib.

“In the incident at 2.20 pm, the two members involved were on an assignment to dispose of a 1952 500 LBS aerial bomb which was found by the public at the scene of the incident.

“However, when they were disposing of the bomb, a landslide occurred on the wall of the location, causing the two members involved to be buried and injured,“ he said in a statement, today.

He said the disposal of the old bomb will be carried out in the near future.

Bahrin said that before the incident, the Kluang district police headquarters (IPD) received a call from a member of the public at 8.50 am yesterday reporting the discovery of an old bomb.

“Following that, a police team from the unit was rushed to the location for the purpose of disposing the bomb.

“However, at 2.20 pm the Kluang IPD district operations centre (DCC) received a MERS 999 call from members of the Sri Lambak police beat reporting a landslide at the location where the bomb was discovered.