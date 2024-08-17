Policy to improve fiscal position, MADANI Economy framework boost investor confidence - Amir Hamzah

JOHOR BAHRU: The policy of improving the country’s fiscal position and the MADANI Economy framework have boosted foreign investors’ confidence to continue investing in Malaysia, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said this is reflected in the 5.9 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth posted in the second quarter of this year compared to the initial projection of 5.8 per cent.

“When we have a clear MADANI Economy framework where everyone can see the direction of the country’s economy, investors can (also clearly) see what their aims are when they invest in Malaysia.

“We have received a lot of foreign investments into Malaysia, which begins to strengthen the country’s economy,“ he said.

He said this to Bernama after the Closing Ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat 2024 South Zone Programme by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

The three-day MADANI Rakyat 2024 South Zone Programme held at Dataran UTM, Skudai, since Thursday has served as a platform for the government to inform and publicise the achievements and benefits of the MADANI Economy to the people via several initiatives and continuous commitment to empowering the people, entrepreneurs and industry.

Commenting on the Public Service Remuneration System, Amir Hamzah said the salary adjustments announced by the Prime Minister yesterday are expected to encourage civil servants to enhance the quality and effectiveness of public sector service delivery.

Via the improvements in the remuneration system, he expressed hope that the public officials would be more committed to making more substantial changes and delivering better services to the people.

“This is a win-win situation as civil servants will get a raise in terms of adjustments, and (in turn) the people will benefit through the government’s efforts to enhance its delivery system,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a salary adjustment of 15 per cent for officers in the Executive Group as well as the Management and Professional Group, with seven per cent for Top Management Group officers.

Anwar also announced that the Public Service Reform, which is to raise the productivity and efficiency of the public service, would boost the readiness of civil servants to implement change and raise the country’s competitiveness.