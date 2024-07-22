Possession of imitation firearm: Shop assistant charged

KUALA TERENGGANU: A food shop assistant pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm.

Zul Eizman Syafeeq Suhainin, 26, in his plea before Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood, requested to be sent to Tampin Hospital, Negeri Sembilan, claiming that has mental problems.

The man was charged with possessing an imitation pistol in a room in a house in Kampung Ladang Sehat here, at about 1.30 pm last July 18.

The charge, framed under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, provides imprisonment of up to one year or a fine or both upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Aug 15 for mention. Zul Eizman was also told that he would be sent to the hospital when there was a vacancy.

He was also charged with self-administration of methamphetamine into his body at the Kuala Terengganu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Office at approximately 2.30 pm on the same date.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed Sept 30 for mention for submission of the chemist report.

The prosecution was handled by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Khairi Mohamed Noor while the accused was represented by lawyer Azlina Jaafar.