Prayer Ceremony held in conjunction with Installation of 17th King of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara, with the cooperation of the Johor Mufti Department, held a prayer ceremony today in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20.

A post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today revealed that the ceremony was held at the Istana Negara main surau, and began with congregational Maghrib prayers.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, Johor state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and Johor State Islamic Religious Council advisor Datuk Nooh Gadot attended the ceremony, along with Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Zailani Hashim; Istana Negara Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, Istana Negara Religious Officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh, other Istana Negara officials and staff, as well as Johor state government heads of department.

The events held in conjunction with the King’s Installation Ceremony will begin with the Yasin Recital and ‘Doa Selamat’ at the National Mosque on July 18; followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayers, also at the National Mosque, the following day.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will be held in the morning on July 20, which will be followed by a Royal Banquet in the evening.

Also lined up is Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, the “Raja Kita” exhibition at the National Museum on July 25, and the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27.