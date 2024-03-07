Preparation for King’s installation brings back 40-year-old memories to Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 20 will certainly be a very special moment for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, as he will be going through a similar process that his father, the late Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, went through when he ascended the federal throne as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong 40 years ago.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said that the ceremony, which will be steep in tradition, will evoke memories of Sultan Iskandar’s installation as Sultan Ibrahim will sit on the same throne used by his father.

“The throne was previously used by Sultan Iskandar, so it certainly holds a special meaning for Sultan Ibrahim. It was also used by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, as well as by his late father, Sultan Ahmad Shah during his reign as the 7th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he told Bernama recently.

He said the appointment of the Tunku Mahkota Ismail as the Regent of Johor following the proclamation of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31 this year, echoed the history of Sultan Ibrahim’s appointment as the Regent of Johor on April 25, 1984, when Sultan Iskandar went to Istana Negara.

The installation ceremony on July 20 will also witness Sultan Ibrahim using the country’s royal regalia, such as the “Pending Diraja” (The Royal Waist Buckle) used by Sultan Iskandar when he was crowned as Malaysia’s head of state.

According to Azuan Effendy, other regalia to be used in the upcoming installation ceremony have very high historical value as they represent the country’s cultural heritage, with these ornaments used since the installation ceremony for the first Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sept 2, 1957.

He said Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, have also expressed their preference to incorporate their favourite colour, ‘Tiffany Blue,‘ with the royal yellow in the upcoming ceremony

“Their Majesties have their own tastes, so we are pleased to incorporate ‘Tiffany Blue’ and combine it with the royal colour of yellow in various aspects such as the invitation cards and programme book for the installation ceremony,“ he said.

Azuan Effendy said another special element at the installation ceremony will be using the “Nobat Diraja Perak” or the Royal Orchestra of Perak.

He said Sultan Ibrahim had personally sought the consent of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah to use the royal orchestra in the upcoming ceremony, which is highly symbolic because Raja Zarith Sofiah is the second daughter and third child of the late Sultan of Perak Paduka Seri Sultan Idris Shah II and the late Raja Perempuan of Perak, Raja Perempuan Muzwin Almarhum Raja Dato’ Sri Ariff Shah

“This certainly evokes nostalgia as during the installation ceremony of Sultan Iskandar, the Royal Orchestra of Perak (Nobat Diraja Perak) was also used,“ he said.

According to Azuan Effendy, the musical instruments of the Royal Orchestra of Perak, played by the descendants of the Kalor people in the state, can only be taken out of the palace and state borders with the consent of the Perak Sultan.

“The request for the consent is very special and conducted with utmost respect. Sultan Ibrahim personally wrote a letter, which was presented to Sultan Nazrin by the Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events.

“I, as the Grand Chamberlain, cannot simply request through a phone call, email, or WhatsApp, “ he said, adding that the royal orchestra which performed during the installation ceremonies is only found in Perak, Selangor, Terengganu, and Kedah.

According to Azuan Effendy, the instrument of consent from Sultan Nazrin was presented to Sultan Ibrahim by the Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin and the Secretary of the Perak Senate, Datuk Seri Ayob Hashim.

Azuan Effendy, who has been involved in the installation of five Yang di-Pertuan Agong said that the ceremony also highlights the special bond of camaraderie between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Sultan Nazrin as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The good synergy between the King and his Deputy is evident as Sultan Ibrahim has consented to Sultan Nazrin to choose the dinner menu for the Royal Banquet to be held after the installation ceremony at Istana Negara,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17thYang di-Pertuan Agong last Jan 31.