Price of RON95, RON97 unchanged, diesel drops two sen - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 and RON97 will remain at RM2.05 and RM3.47 per litre, while the price for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia drops by two sen per litre from RM3.25 to RM3.23, beginning Aug 22 to 28.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the price reduction for diesel in the Peninsular region is in line with the fluctuations of global crude oil prices.

“The Government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the diesel fuel’s retail price based on global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability,” it said.

However, the statement added that the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products setting using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

MOF said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continued to be protected.