Patriotism without spotlights

EVERY August, Malaysians cosplay as loyal citizens. Out comes the Jalur Gemilang, dusted off like it is a rare artefact.

You stick it on your balcony, post “Merdeka spirit” on Facebook, then September arrives and you are back to chucking plastic into longkangs and treating the traffic light like it is just a suggestion.

August is also the month when the Jalur Gemilang escapes captivity – from under beds, storerooms and, yes, the bonnet of a Proton Wira that hasn’t moved since the last SEA Games.

Some wave it proudly, some tape it to their cars and some flip it upside down like they are trying to summon Batman. Is it by accident? Sure. Protest? Congrats, now the entire neighbourhood thinks you have joined a cult, and Auntie Kalsom has started a Special Ops group chat about it.

Let us get this straight: patriotism is not a costume you wear once a year. You can coat your Myvi in flags until it looks like it is auditioning for a parade but if you are still parking like a warlord, your “Malaysia Boleh” is just “Malaysia Bohong”.

Flags are cute but not a free pass

Don’t get me wrong – flying the flag is beautiful. It is a visual shout-out saying, “Hey, I’m proud of where I’m from!” But if you think your annual August effort is enough to tick the “patriot” checkbox, that is like going to the gym once a year and expecting six-pack abs.

It is in the little everyday things we do that count. You want to love your country? Start by not littering. Imagine what Malaysia would look like if every single person stopped throwing teh ais cups out of their car window. We would actually have rivers the colour of water, not ais bandung.

Love thy country, daily edition

Here’s a spicy thought: patriotism could be as simple as making life less miserable for everyone around you.

Use your indicator when turning. Revolutionary, I know.

Don’t hurl insults at the poor cashier just because the system went down. She doesn’t control the WiFi, abang.

Be nice to the abang foodpanda who is risking life and limb in the rain

to bring you your ayam goreng.

Because the way I see it, the true test of patriotism is not how you act when the cameras are on; it is how you act when no one is looking.

The Jalur Gemilang flapping on your car means nothing if you still refuse to let someone merge into traffic, like a normal human being.

Upside-down drama

In international flag etiquette, flying it upside down is a distress signal. In Malaysia, it is also a guaranteed way to summon the wrath of Makcik keyboard warrior squadron 001. You will see it all over Facebook:

“Mana semangat patriotik kamu?”

“Malukan negara!”

“Keturunan kamu tak ajar ka?”

Yes, it can be a form of protest but if your protest is so cryptic that 90% of people think it is just a clumsy accident, maybe rethink your method.

If you want to fight for a better Malaysia, go vote, volunteer or start a petition.

Don’t just leave the rest of us wondering if you were trying to signal distress or if you are simply bad at DIY.

Flavours of belonging

Wave the flag if it makes you happy. Paint your fence red, white, blue and yellow if you want but don’t forget the other flavours of loving your country:

Boost economy: Support local businesses. That does not mean only makan nasi lemak (though, great choice), but also giving our homegrown brands a shot.

Care for the environment: If you love Malaysia, you would want it to be around for your cucu to enjoy. So, maybe skip the open burning of garden rubbish, Uncle.

Stand together: Stand up for fellow Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or how much sambal they can handle.

Patriotism is not just about the flag; it is about the people standing under it.

Skip PR stunts, no need for drama

There is a breed of “patriot” who only comes alive when a TV camera is nearby. They will suddenly plant a flag, smile for the photo and vanish until the next year. These are the same people who will shout “Malaysia Boleh!” at events but cannot be bothered to pick up after themselves at the stadium.

Here’s a radical thought: be patriotic without turning it into a PR stunt.

You don’t need likes, retweets or a TikTok montage to prove your love for Malaysia.

Just do the thing. Help your neighbours, pay your taxes, stop cutting queues at JPJ like you are in a Fast and Furious audition.

Everyday heroes

Let us give a shout-out to the quiet patriots:

The makcik selling kuih every morning who still smiles despite the cost of gula naik lagi.

The cikgu in a rural school making sure children can read and dream big.

The cleaner who keeps your public park usable so you can do your weekend jog or slow, self-loathing shuffle.

They may not have a flag on display 24/7 but their contributions are what keep the country’s heart beating.

Final lap: Malaysian-style

So here’s the deal. Fly your flag – fly five if you want – just make sure the spirit behind it is not just skin-deep. Because the truth is, loving your country is messy work; it is in the daily patience, small kindnesses and the refusal to let cynicism win.

It is also in holding the country accountable when it stumbles, in making noise when something is wrong and in believing that Malaysia’s best days are not

behind us.

Waving the Jalur Gemilang is lovely. But loving Malaysia? That is

a full-time gig, not just in August, not just on Merdeka Day, but every single day you wake up on this patch of Bumi.

So, wave your flag but also pay your parking, respect the queues and recycle that plastic bottle.

Delete that WhatsApp chain claiming eating durian with Coke will make you explode. We’ve tested it – you won’t. You’ll just burp dramatically.

And for the love of nasi lemak, keep the flag the right way up.

Merdeka, Malaysia. Now, let’s act like it.

Azura Abas is the associate editor of theSun. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com