Prisons Dept thightens security to curb drug smuggling

LENGGONG: The Prisons Department is ramping up enforcement and security controls across all prisons in the country to curb drug smuggling into prisons.

Its deputy director-general (Security and Correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak said the department is not only focusing on security control within the prisons but also addressing security concerns outside the facilities.

He added that the department would not compromise on security and integrity, especially in its efforts to prevent the smuggling of drugs and other prohibited items into prisons.

Abdul Aziz said that the recent incident at Tapah Prison must not be taken lightly, as even minor lapses or failures in enforcing strict controls could lead to harmful outcomes.

“Attempts to smuggle illegal goods into prisons are not new. In fact, we have previously thwarted attempts by external parties to smuggle drugs into prisons. When they could no longer use land routes, they turned to air routes (using drones), but our officers successfully detected these tactics,” he told a press conference today.

He said this after officiating the Home Ministry’s (KDN) Community Service under the MADANI village adoption programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Beng here.

Abdul Aziz said that the crucial aspect of security control is the officers’ readiness and their strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while performing their duties.