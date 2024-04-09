Probe into human trafficking in Myanmar to be done in orderly, meticulous manner - Saifuddin

TANAH MERAH: The investigation into a human trafficking case in Myanmar allegedly involving a former deputy minister and her husband will be carried out in an orderly and meticulous manner taking into account various aspects.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police would also summon several more individuals to complete the ongoing investigation papers.

“Based on the information I received from the police, an investigation paper has been opened and the individuals involved have been identified, some have even been summoned, and a few others will also be called up.

“The investigation will be carried out in an orderly and meticulous manner because it is an investigation practice that the police will look at various aspects including tracking down the author of the article,” he told reporters after officiating the Tanah Merah Baitul Mahabbah, here today, which was also attended by Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed hope that all parties can cooperate to assist the police in completing the investigation within a reasonable time.

Yesterday, the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) handed over several documents to police to assist in their investigation into a human trafficking case in Myanmar which has been linked to former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mashitah Ibrahim and her husband.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that the police were tracking down several writers from neighbouring Indonesiam as well as a ‘Datuk Seri’ allegedly involved in the criminal activity, to have their statements taken.