CROSSING a road carelessly can lead to serious consequences for both pedestrians and drivers, especially when the latter fail to use designated crossings or misjudge the flow of traffic.

A video of a teenager assisting an injured motorcyclist after a collision at the Meru Raya traffic light in Ipoh has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

The 30-second clip, shared by @update11111 on X, shows the teen jaywalking to cross the road unlawfully.

He had waited for traffic to stop during a red light but misjudged the timing, checking only his left side before stepping onto the road.

A motorcyclist then unexpectedly sped through and struck the teen, resulting in a serious collision.

Both suffered injuries, but the teen immediately got up to check on the rider.

The teen’s sister later clarified the situation on Facebook, through a screengrab shared by @941three, explaining that her brother had been dropped off in the middle of the road by a blue van.

She acknowledged his mistake, explaining that he was focused solely on crossing and didn’t realise the risks.

She added that a driver who witnessed the accident helped, followed by the van driver who had dropped her brother off.

Both the teen and the rider were taken to hospital, and a police report was lodged.

While some viewers praised the teen’s quick response to help the rider, others questioned the circumstances, including the van driver’s actions and the lack of immediate help from passersby.

The video sparked divided comments. @Miszlily_09 remarked: “That van driver, he seems so indifferent. He saw the boy fall, and he acted like nothing happened.” Meanwhile, @noturfriendofc stated: “The boy came out of nowhere.”

Jaywalkers are charged under Section 45 of the Road Transport Act 1999, which requires pedestrians to use a bridge or zebra crossing if either is present within a 100-metre radius of where they intend to cross.