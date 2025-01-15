PETALING JAYA: KK Mart is facing increased scrutiny over its product procurement process after selling pre-packed chicken ham and cheese sandwiches with questionable halal certification at its Universiti Malaya outlet.

The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) confirmed that neither the product nor its manufacturer held valid halal certification. The Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) also discovered that the halal logo on the packaging was issued to a different company that had ceased operations and sold its business to the firm involved in the issue.

In a statement, Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung criticised the convenience store chain, emphasising that the business must take responsibility beyond blaming the supplier.

He urged KK Mart to set an example as a responsible Malaysian company with a commitment to social responsibility.

Lee pointed out that the latest incident follows a similar controversy from last year, where KK Mart outlets sold socks featuring the word “Allah”.

He called on KK Mart to review its internal product procurement process, establish clear standard operating procedures (SOP), and ensure that halal standards are strictly upheld to protect customer sensitivities.

“The careless actions of some local businesses could harm Malaysia’s image as a leader in the halal industry,“ he said, adding that the country’s halal sector contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

Lee warned that such lapses could damage Malaysia’s standing as a leader in the halal industry, which has topped the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) rankings for 10 consecutive years.

Malaysia aims for its halal industry to contribute 8.1% of GDP by 2025, increasing to 10.8% by 2030, thus he highlighted further that the country’s halal industry is globally admired, with international entrepreneurs and investors continuing to recognise its growth potential.

