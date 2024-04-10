Proposal paper on fate of 572 GISBH children to be tabled next week

JOHOR BAHRU: A proposal paper on the care and future of 572 children and teenagers associated with GISB Holding Sdn Bhd (GISBH) which was supposed to be tabled this week has been postponed.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the postponement follows addition of information and new arrests of GISBH foster children through Op Global.

Therefore, she hopes that the proposal paper can be tabled in next week’s Cabinet meeting.

“I was supposed to present it last week but there is a certain process including identification... hopefully next week it will be ready and I can present it,“ she told reporters after the ‘Inclusivity in Early Education Conference’ programme here today.

Earlier, Nancy was reported to have said that her party will bring a proposal paper to the Cabinet this week to be discussed with several other ministries regarding plans for the 572 children and teenagers under the care of GISBH.

She said among those that will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting are short, medium and long term proposals regarding the future of the children in question including education, the safety of all the children involved and the impact on them.

In other developments, Nancy said more care centres for the disabled (PwD) are needed in the country to accommodate the growing needs.

She said until now, there are only 11 registered disabled daycare centres nationwide and also called on unregistered daycare centres to register immediately, before enforcement action is taken.

“It is necessary to increase (nursery for the disabled) that’s why we say that some of them face problems because of ‘requirements’ from agencies like the fire department, but the fire department is more about safety.

“So that’s why they have to follow, but many people don’t understand, sometimes they say this government is very ‘strict’. It is indeed strict because our priority is related to the safety of caring for the children in that place,“ she said.