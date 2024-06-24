PSPC, NGOs working on restoring Pulau Sembilan ecosystem

IPOH: The Perak State Park Corporation (PSPC) together with several environmental non-governmental organisations (NGO) are working on restoring the ecosystem in Pulau Sembilan, Bagan Datuk, especially its coral reefs.

Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the conservation process required time as there were hundreds of trawling nets on the seabed around the island due to illegal fishing activities.

“Pulau Sembilan is still closed to the public as restoration efforts are still being done by experts under the NGOs. They have the responsibility to raise the trawling nets to the surface. It’s not an easy task and there are risks as the entire process is under water.

“We have also been informed that the nets stuck at the seabed are caused by illegal fishermen who cut their nets when they are alerted to the presence of the authorities,” he said when met by Bernama here today, adding that enforcement has been tightened to minimise illegal fishing in the area.

“If every fisherman has ethics, they will fish in permitted areas only. We have a special perimeter that needs to be complied with but there are some who are stubborn and fish in restricted waters,” he said, admitting that the absence of the island from the Visit Perak Year 2024 has more or less impacted the tourist arrivals in the state.

“Pulau Sembilan actually is among the major products we have, but for me, what we do (the closure) is more important to ensure that the island’s ecosystem returns to normal and can be enjoyed by future generations,” he said.

Pulau Sembilan is managed completely by PSPC and has been closed to all tourism activities since April 1, 2017 to curb incursions by irresponsible parties who destroy the island’s ecosystem.