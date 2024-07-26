Public advised to report missing persons quickly

PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded some 20 cases of missing children this month, as listed in an official missing children portal at https://knk2hilang.rmp.gov.my/.

Criminologist Shahul Hamid Abd Rahim has advised parents against waiting 24 hours to lodge reports as immediate action could maximise the chances of quickly locating the missing child.

“The belief that we must wait 24 hours to report a missing person is a myth that often hampers police investigation and delays crucial intervention.

“If you believe a family member or acquaintance is missing and cannot be reached, you should report it right away, even if they have only been unreachable for one or two hours.”

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division statistics show 799 cases of children aged between 13 and 18 reported missing in 2023.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 481 cases were reported from January to June this year.

Bukit Aman Management Director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said from 2022 to June this year, 314 men and 115 women, all aged 18 and above, are missing nationwide.

Shahul Hamid said although some might think informing police early would annoy them if the person turns up later, police are professionals who would look into the matter without delay.

“According to Saifuddin Nasution, there are 810 police stations in the country and none would neglect reports regarding missing persons. If the person is later found or returns home, just update the police.”

He said a report from the public expressing concern about a family member or acquaintance who cannot be reached is sufficient for police to begin investigations and attempt to locate the individual.

He said social media is crucial in spreading information about missing persons and collecting tips and leads, but one must ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information shared.

“This balance helps prevent panic and misinformation, which could complicate investigations and create unnecessary fear. It requires careful management of information by authorities and the community.”

Malaysian Psycho-Spiritual Well-being Association deputy chairman and psychologist Dr Adnan Omar said there are no specific psychological factors that contribute to missing person cases or teenage runaways.

He said parents should pay attention to sudden negative emotional and behavioural signs in their children.

“Signs to look out for include a sense of withdrawal, absence from usual routines, having other social activities and more regular or intimate relationships with those whom parents or families do not know or approve of.”

He said it is important for parents to have an open channel of non-judgemental communication with teenage children so that they have a healthy way of expressing their thoughts, feelings and concerns.

“As teenagers navigate the complexities of adolescence, they often face a range of emotional challenges, including stress, anxiety and confusion.

“Open communication should be consistent, not just limited to moments of crisis. It helps build a foundation of trust and understanding, which makes it easier for teenagers to approach their parents when they need support or guidance.”