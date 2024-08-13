Public urged to use podcasts for sharing knowledge, not just casual chat

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should be encouraged to use podcasts as a platform to share scientific knowledge rather than for casual conversation, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He urged intellectuals to use this space to discuss important issues that can contribute to the nation’s progress.

“We support the freedom to express ideas, but the focus should be on the purpose and impact of the discussion. Let’s engage in productive conversations that promote national progress and unity,“ he said in a statement after the launch of the Nadwah Mahasiswa Timur Tengah programme organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) in Putrajaya today.

The programme brought together students from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and other Middle Eastern countries to strengthen cooperation between the government and students, focusing on welfare and academic support.

Zulkifli emphasised the need to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among these students, as they can be role models and catalysts for change and unity.

He also highlighted that it’s time for the young generation of Middle Eastern students to embrace a new narrative of unity and open-mindedness to navigate differences and diversity.