Pulau Kapas ferry capsize: SPPP to dispose of iconic ferries

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Port Commission (PPC) has decided to dispose of its iconic ferries following the capsize of the Pulau Kapas ferry at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) early today.

Its chairman, Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the ferries would be disposed of as soon as possible because the repair works could no longer be carried out due to serious decay and the ferries could no longer be kept afloat.

He said the commission was alerted of the ferry sinking at 3.26 am today.

Following the report, he said, immediate action was taken by adding more mooring lines and installing an oil boom to contain any potential oil spill from the ferry’s engine room.

“The ferry, which was docked at Pier 2 of PSAH, suffered a leak which rendered it irreparable. An investigation carried out early this morning found only part of the Pulau Kapas Ferry sunk as it was still low tide,“ he said in a statement.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the ferry began to lean on its side before it began to sink at about 3 am, believed to be caused by strong winds snapping its mooring ropes.

According to Yeoh, the Pulau Kapas Ferry, built in 1981, ceased operation on May 31, 2020, and was moored at PSAH.

He said SPPP had leased its iconic ferries, including the Pulau Kapas Ferry, to several companies to turn them into tourism products in the state.

However, the plan to turn Pulau Kapas Ferry into a floating restaurant could not be realised since there was non-compliance by the lessee and the lease agreement was terminated in February 2023.

SPPP also received several offers from companies to buy/rent the iconic ferries, he said, adding that it did not materialise due to the high cost involved and the unsuitable placement of the ferries at PSAH.

“As such, PPC has decided to dispose of the iconic ferries as soon as possible,“ he added.

Penang’s iconic ferry service ended in 2020 after more than 126 years of operation and was replaced by a speedboat service to carry individual passengers and a ferry for motorbikes and bicycles.