KUALA LUMPUR: Flight operations at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang continue as usual despite a gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud, however, said that adjustments have been made to runway usage as a precautionary measure.

“Aircraft landing will be directed to use Runway 15, while departures will be from Runway 33. This means flights departing from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport will head north, and arrivals will also come from the north.

“This is to prevent aircraft flying over the incident area, which is situated to the south of the airport,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

He added that the distance between the incident site and the airport is approximately six kilometres.

Norazman also said that CAAM is working closely with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to monitor the situation, which remains under control for now.