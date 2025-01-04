KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) disclosed that as of 3.40 pm today, 190 houses have been damaged in the gas pipeline blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said the fire also damaged 148 cars and 11 motorcycles.

“The flames and intense heat damaged the affected homes and vehicles,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that cleaning and thorough inspection efforts are currently in progress.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that this morning, the flames were estimated at over 100 feet (30 meters) high, with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius.

He reported that by 1.55 pm, the fire had diminished, significantly reducing the affected radius.