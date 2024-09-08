PETALING JAYA: The Qiaopi History and Culture Exhibition kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, attracting over 500 visitors, including representatives from Malaysian Chinese associations, prominent overseas Chinese leaders, and students from Chinese schools. This event, held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, aims to evoke nostalgia and deepen the younger generation’s understanding of Chinese culture through the unique historical practice of “qiaopi.” “Qiao” means emigrants and “pi” means letters. The term “qiaopi,“ meaning letters sent with money by Chinese emigrants, has its origins in the Wuyi areas of Guangdong, China and holds a special place in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

The exhibition, with its entrance designed to resemble a “Chaoshan ancestral hall,“ showcasing intangible cultural heritage through inlaid porcelain, gold lacquer painting, stone carving, and wood carving. It features nearly 200 qiaopi letters and related pictures in a thematic display that stretches over 100 metres. The letters narrate stories of the Chinese diaspora in Malaysia, highlighting both personal and business connections. Notably, the exhibition features four return qiaopi letters and ten qiaopi documents donated by Shantou qiaopi culture scholar Zhang Meisheng. These artefacts highlight stories such as the popularity of Chinese herbal pills specifically from the Chengyanggang township, Chenghai district, Shantou, China in Malaysia. A particularly touching letter from Malaysian Chinese, Ye Liren, to his mother vividly depicts the migration journey of overseas Chinese, emphasising their enduring connection to their homeland.

Goh Wan Sing, president of the Malaysia Teochew Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the cultural and business significance of qiaopi, stating, “Qiaopi represent not only family connections, but also the business reputation of Chinese people in their local communities.” Lim Keh Kuan, president of the Federation of Teochew Associations Malaysia, shared his personal connection to qiaopi, stating, “I used to help my family write qiaopi letters when I was a child, so I am quite familiar with them.” He mentioned that these letters express the deep love and concern overseas Chinese have for their hometowns and families, embodying the filial piety central to Chinese culture. He also noted that qiaopi letters indirectly supported China’s development at the time, contributing to the evolution of the financial and postal industries. Many visitors were moved by one particular letter in the exhibition, which contained a heartfelt request from an overseas Chinese writer for flower baskets, pickled vegetables, and sausages, evoking cherished childhood memories for Chaoshan people around the world.