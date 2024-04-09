Queen attends UTM Royal Intellectual Forum in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, attended the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Royal Intellectual Forum in Johor today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, the forum titled “Islamic Stewardship Towards Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability” was held at the Raja Zarith Sofiah Library, UTM Skudai, Johor Bahru.

Her Majesty, who is the Chancellor of UTM, was welcomed upon arrival by Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor, the Pro-Chancellor of the university.

“The discussion at the forum addresses environmental issues and outlines practical steps to promote environmental sustainability in accordance with Islamic values.

“Based on the caliphate concept, the discussion centred on the ethical responsibilities and the role of religion in environmental care, as stated in the Quran and Hadith,” according to the post.

The forum featured discussions by panellists, including Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, the former rector of the International Islamic University of Malaysia and Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Azizan Baharuddin from Universiti Malaya’s Faculty of Science, with Adjunct Prof Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifudeen Shaikh Mohd Salleh of the UTM Academy of Islamic Civilisation acting as the moderator.

Also present at the forum were UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, Johor Sustainability Centre chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abd Rahim.