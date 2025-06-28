Russia to aid Malaysia’s nuclear energy development - Fadillah

MOSCOW: Russia has pledged ongoing support for Malaysia’s nuclear energy development, covering institutional, technical, and legal aspects, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof announced. The collaboration aims to strengthen Malaysia’s energy security under the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

Fadillah, also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, highlighted Russia’s expertise in nuclear technology during a press conference concluding his four-day working visit. Discussions with Russian Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev explored potential cooperation in nuclear energy, including workforce training and grid modernisation.

“Russia’s advanced nuclear technology aligns with Malaysia’s energy goals,” said Fadillah. The Cabinet has preliminarily approved nuclear energy as part of Malaysia’s future energy mix to address baseload supply challenges.

Public engagement remains crucial, Fadillah stressed, noting that widespread support and international agreements must precede any nuclear projects. His visit follows PM Anwar Ibrahim’s May trip to Russia, reinforcing bilateral ties.