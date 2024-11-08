Queen grants audience to Women’s Minister Nancy Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia granted an audience to Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, at Istana Negara today.

According to a post on the Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, the meeting which lasted over an hour, addressed various issues concerning women, the family institution and the community.

Also present were Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, KPWKM secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff and Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Norazman Othman.

Other attendees included National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) director-general Abdul Shukur Abdullah, Department of Women’s Development (JPW) director-general Hanani Sapit and Malaysian Social Institute (ISM) director-general Dr Faridah Awang.