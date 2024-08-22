Queen launches Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today launched the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024 at Lakeside, Precinct 2, here which showcases various species and cultivars of flowers and ornamental plants.

Her Majesty was welcomed upon arrival by Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Raja Zarith Sofiah was also presented with a new orchid hybrid of the Vanda species, named ‘Vandachostylis Queen Zarith Sofiah’.

The 13th edition of Royal Floria Putrajaya, organised by the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) with the support of the Federal Territories Department, is opened to visitors from today until Sept 1, from 9 am to 10 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9 am to midnight from Friday to Sunday.

Since its inception in 2007, the flower and garden festival has become an internationally recognised tourism product of PPj, attracting thousands of tourists and visitors from both inside and outside the country to Putrajaya.

Petunia is chosen as the theme flower due to its unique growth structure and the beauty of its cascading, colourful petals, which add aesthetic elements that brighten and cheer up visitors.