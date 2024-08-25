Queen: Our duty to promote women’s rights

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, said that it is our duty to promote women’s rights to ensure they can effectively contribute to society.

Her Majesty said that, since 1962, thanks to a robust education and healthcare system, women in Malaysia have been able to participate in the workforce, which has significantly contributed to the country’s social and economic development.

However, she also pointed out that many women are still unable to stay in the workforce, despite being highly educated and the presence of several women- or family-friendly policies and incentives.

“Most of the time, when a woman leaves her job, it’s often to care for a young child, an elderly parent, or family members with special needs. Very often, there is no extended family available to assist.

“Women often find themselves as caregivers, even without specialised training. Most care facilities, such as preschools and homes for elderly care, are typically beyond the financial means of many families,” the Queen said in her royal address at the 63rd National Women’s Day celebration, today.

According to Her Majesty, care is a fundamental human need and necessity, and therefore it is essential to address the many challenges which arise when caring for families.

This urgency becomes more pressing as the country’s population ages rapidly, and the number of children with special needs, such as autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome, continues to rise.

She also stressed the importance of not neglecting vulnerable groups, including stateless children, refugees, and migrant workers, whose care and needs are often overlooked.

“In a caring society, all people should be treated with equal dignity and respect. We must try to ensure that no one is left behind.

“Everyone should have access to basic necessities, and our children should have better opportunities than we ourselves have had. Those who cannot care for themselves must be cared for,” she said.

Her Majesty expressed concern that many people in the country continue to face financial hardship, leading to hunger, illness, a lack of education, unemployment, homelessness, neglect, or even abandonment by their families and kin.

“We need to address these issues very seriously. Nurturing a caring society is a challenge which must be met, because of its positive socio-economic impact.

“There are many areas of care that we need to delve into. These include the economic value of care, regulatory frameworks for quality, safe and ethical care, and programmes to ensure no one is left behind,” said the Queen.

On the Malaysia Care Economy Forum 2 (MCEF2.0) which was held in conjunction with the National Women’s Day celebration, Her Majesty expressed confidence that the participants, with their extensive experience in caring for people from birth to the end of life, would have valuable insights into the essential qualities and moral values required of a caregiver.

Also present at the event were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and NCWO president, Prof Emerita Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Hapsah Syed Hasan.